19-year-old from Moraine accused of posting 'revenge porn' of teen girl

Aug. 30—A 19-year-old from Moraine indicted Monday is accused of posting pornographic photos of a 17-year-old girl.

Dakota Swisher was issued a summons to appear for his Sept. 13 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He is charged with five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Family members of a 17-year-old girl reported to the Moraine Police Division that the defendant had posted inappropriate photos.

Moraine police detective Kamryn Yauger said there were four videos and five photos posted in "revenge porn fashion" on the girl's social media account and on a fake social media account she said was created by Swisher.