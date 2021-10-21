19-year-old Moraine man killed in one-car crash into tree

Oct. 21—A 19-year-old Moraine man was killed Monday evening after losing control and crashing into a tree in Moraine.

Vincent Smithson, 19, was identified as the victim by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

The one-car crash was reported around 5:35 p.m. in the 3700 block of Soldiers Home West Carrollton Road, according to the Moraine Police Division.

Detective Sgt. Andy Parish said Smithson was the only person inside the car.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors, but speed may have contributed, said Parish, who noted that the roadway is curvy and hilly.