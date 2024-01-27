19-year-old motorcyclist dies after crash in Orange County, FHP says

A 19-year-old man has died following a crash Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1:22 a.m. near State Road 528 and John Young Parkway.

According to a news release, the man was traveling on a motorcycle on the entrance ramp to S.R. 528.

Read: Pedestrian killed crossing South Orange Blossom Trail, troopers say

Investigators said he did not make the right turn curve, ran off the road and hit a guardrail.

FHP said the motorcyclist was taken to Hunter’s Creek Hospital, where he died.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.