19-year-old motorcyclist killed after striking traffic sign in Land O’ Lakes, FHP seeking witnesses

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking anyone who may have witnessed a motorcycle crash that left a 19-year-old man dead on Saturday night.

According to FHP, the 19-year-old from Land O’ Lakes was riding on a Kawasaki motorcycle going north on Collier Parkway around 8:56 p.m. when the crash occurred.

FHP said the man was changing lanes near the intersection of Killington Boulevard when he left the roadway for an “unknown reason.”

While on the shoulder, he struck a traffic sign and overturned. He died at the scene.

Now, FHP Troopers are asking anyone who may have witnesses the crash or the events leading up to it to call **FHP or **TIPS.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.