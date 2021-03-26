19-year-old Newton man charged with sexual abuse

Mar. 26—A Newton teen has been charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse after a juvenile reported to a school employee about being sexually assaulted on Dec. 21 in the 400 block of North Second Avenue East.

According to the criminal complaint, Christian J. Weithers, 19, allegedly forcibly held the victim down, against her will, on an air mattress in his apartment and sexually assaulted her. After being interviewed by detectives, the victim provided the location where the assault took place. The Newton Police Department obtained a search warrant, which was executed at Weithers' residence. Multiple items were seized that had been described to detectives by the victim.

Detectives were able to interview Weithers who was read his Miranda rights. He told police no one had been at his apartment during the date and time the assault was to have taken place.

Multiple items of evidence were submitted to the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation crime lab, including a sexual assault kit. Upon receiving results, Weithers DNA was found inside the underwear of the juvenile victim. Detectives also obtained a Snapchat conversation exchanged between the victim and Weithers. The two were talking about the victim coming to his apartment the day of the incident.

Weithers was arrested by the NPD March 24 on the sexual abuse charges, a Class C Felony. He was taken to the Jasper County Jail where he is being held on a $30,000 cash or surety bond. His preliminary hearing has been set for 9 a.m. April 5.