19-year-old no longer faces charges in Dayton shooting

Jul. 25—A 19-year-old no longer faces charges in connection to a Monday night shooting that critically injured another man in Dayton.

A Montgomery County grand jury on Friday declined to indict Treyshaun Parker of Dayton.

He had been charged in Dayton Municipal Court with one count of felonious assault, but the case was dismissed Monday after the grand jury ignored the charge, records show.

A 911 caller reported hearing two gunshots and seeing a man lying in the grass around 9:25 p.m. July 11 in the 200 block of Yale Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Medics took the gunshot victim — a 28-year-old Dayton man — to Miami Valley Hospital, where he initially was reported in critical condition.

Dispatch records showed that a few minutes after the shooting was reported on Yale Avenue, Parker was dropped off at Kettering Health Dayton — formerly Grandview Medical Center — with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He would not say where he was shot, but was arrested after he was treated, according to Dayton police.

Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer said the shooting "was an isolated incident where one person targeted another. The intended target defended himself, and as a result both subjects were struck by gunfire."

The shooting happened while both men got into an argument inside the older man's parked Dodge Nitro, according to an affidavit.