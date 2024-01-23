19-year-old, older woman, found dead in separate incidents in Jackson

Two homicides in Jackson were reported Tuesday evening, according to Sam Brown, public information officer at the Jackson Police Department.

On Greenwood Avenue Tuesday afternoon, a 19-year-old was found deceased on the passenger side of a parked vehicle in the front yard. Brown said a relative found the 19-year-old who died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Police tape.

Jackson Police are also investigating the death of an older woman who was found shot to death inside of her home on Stokes Robertson Road. Brown identified the female as Charlean Grayer. Grayer was found by her son.

The latest deaths mark Jackson’s third and fourth homicides of the year.

Police have not released any additional information regarding the cases.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact JPD or Crime Stoppers.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: 19-year-old and older woman found dead in Jackson MS