19-year-old on Oneida County's Top 10 Most Wanted list arrested in Utica murder case

A Utica teen was arrested in connection with the death of Kaeron Henderson on Whitesboro Street in Utica on Nov. 20, 2022, after a months-long search, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office and Utica Police Department announced in a joint statement.

Jamel Baker, 19, was indicted on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon by a grand jury in January. He was placed on the sheriff’s office Top Ten Most Wanted List after law enforcement officers, armed with an arrest warrant, failed to locate him despite repeated requests for public assistance.

The case was forwarded in January to the United States Marshals Service N.Y./N.J. Regional Fugitive Task Force — Utica Division. Warrant investigators from the Utica police and sheriff’s office, who are assigned to the task force, investigated and uncovered information that Baker might be in Rome, according to law enforcement.

Utica Police

Officers spotted Baker while conducting surveillance at 114 Myrtle St. in Rome on Nov. 1. They called in the Rome City Police Department and the sheriff’s Road Patrol Division for assistance and surrounded the home. After several hours, a member of the task force from the Utica police who is certified in hostage negotiation established contact with Baker and arranged for him to surrender, police said.

Baker was taken into custody without incident and held in the Oneida County Jail overnight before being arraigned in Oneida County Court on Nov. 2, police said. He is being held without bail.

More: Cornell student from Pittsford accused of threatening Jewish students. What we know now

More: This year's Rockefeller Center tree comes from Binghamton area: When it will move to NYC

Rome’s Uniform Patrol Division, Rome’s Emergency Response Team, the New Hartford Police Department, the United States Marshals Service and the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office were credited with helping to locate Baker.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Teen on Oneida County 10 Most Wanted list arrested in murder case