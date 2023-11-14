19-year-old opens fire at fight, killing one and shooting own brother, Utah cops say

A 19-year-old man opened fire during a fight, hitting his brother and killing another man, Utah police reported.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at about 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, the Ogden Police Department said in a news release.

One man died and another was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Ricardo Caballero, 19, faces charges of aggravated murder and discharging a firearm, police said.

Court records say Caballero accompanied his brother to a planned fight over a dispute, KTVX reported. He told police he feared for his life when more people than expected arrived and he began shooting, according to the documents.

“As he shot at the individuals near his brother, his brother cried out in pain, which made Ricardo realize he shot his brother,” the documents said, according to KSTU.

Another man also cried out in pain, the station said. He was found dead at the scene with several gunshots to his torso.

Caballero drove his brother, who was shot in the pelvic area, to a hospital, where police arrested him, KTVX reported.

Police ask anyone with information to call 801-395-8221.

Ogden is about 40 miles north of Salt Lake City.

