19-year-old ordered to trial in shooting death of Battle Creek Central graduate

A 19-year-old has been ordered to stand trial in the fatal shooting of Battle Creek Central graduate and football standout Christopher Williams.

Calhoun County District Court Judge Michelle Richardson ruled Wednesday there was probable cause to bind Cameron Anthony James over to Circuit Court for trial on charges of open murder and felony firearm in the shooting death of Williams, 17.

Open murder includes both first- and second-degree murder and manslaughter. If convicted of the more serious charge, James could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Williams was found shot in the area of Arbor Pointe Townhomes — off Jackson Street West, near North 20th Street — about 11:55 p.m. on July 11. He died from a single gunshot wound to the cheek, forensic pathologist Dr. Patrick Hansma told the court Sept. 9.

Richardson said Wednesday that James' own admission to detectives that he was at Arbor Pointe Townhomes during the time of the shooting, coupled with messages sent by James to Williams that included statements such as, "I'm trying to shoot your daddy crib up tonight dude. Chris, watch your crib," offered at least circumstantial evidence that James did — by a probable cause standard — commit the murder of Williams.

Williams graduated from Battle Creek Central in June and had been a senior leader on the Bearcat football team, playing on the offensive line and earning honorable mention honors on the 2021 Battle Creek Enquirer All-City Football Team. He had planned to attend Kalamazoo Community College.

Defense Attorney Jolene Weiner-Vatter argued Oct. 12 that none of the 10 witnesses presented during three days of testimony could place James at the scene, nor could they say for a fact that it was James arguing with Williams over the phone moments before the shooting occurred.

"It could have been anyone," Weiner-Vatter said. "(Witnesses) didn’t recognize a voice or didn’t hear the telephone call. They only heard Mr. Williams’ side of it."

Weiner-Vatter also stressed that no firearms or ammunition were recovered from James in the wake of the shooting.

"We don’t have to recover a firearm in order to prosecute somebody for shooting the firearm," Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert argued. "As far as identification is concerned, we have the messages from the telephones, the texts and the other evidence admitted (that) sufficiently shows identification."

James remains in the Calhoun County Jail without bond. A trial date has not been set.

