19-year-old Peoria man arrested in stabbing death of boy

PEORIA — A Peoria man has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in the stabbing death Monday of a boy.

Damony N. Thompson, 19, was booked early Tuesday into the Peoria County Jail. He was implicated in the stabbing.

It took place about 2:45 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of North Bootz Avenue in Central Peoria, according to city police.

Officers were summoned there regarding a group of people fighting. Before they arrived, the police were informed a person there had been stabbed.

An ambulance transported the unidentified juvenile to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Peoria County Coroner's Office is expected to release additional information, including the boy's identity.

During the police investigation, Thompson was identified as a suspect. Then he was interviewed and arrested.

Also arrested was an unidentified boy who was accused of two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of mob action and criminal damage to property, according to the police news release. He was transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

Thompson listed an address in the 400 block of West Hanssler Place, around the corner from where the stabbing took place.

Anybody who has information about the fatal stabbing is asked to call Peoria Police Detective Roberto Vasquez at 309-494-8369 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 309-673-9000, or use the department's anonymous Tip411 app.

