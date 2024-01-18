19-year-old pleads guilty to murder in Johnson County shooting: Prosecutors

A 19-year-old pleaded guilty Wednesday to murder in a fatal shooting that authorities say occurred during a drug deal turned robbery in Shawnee, according to Johnson County prosecutors.

Fernando Reyes-Lara, of Olathe, admitted to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in the killing of 25-year-old Jarod Rogers. Prosecutors dismissed 13 other pending felony charges Wednesday.

Shawnee police were called to the shooting on Nov. 30, 2022, in the 11000 block of Johnson Drive. Rogers was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at a hospital two days later.

A witness told police that Rogers had been meeting someone to sell marijuana. Detectives later contacted other teenagers who were allegedly arranging to buy from Rogers the day he was killed.

Police obtained text and social media messages that outlined an arrangement to purchase the marijuana near the place where Rogers was killed.

Reyes-Lara was accused of being among two who met with Rogers while carrying a “big gun,” according to a police affidavit filed in Johnson County District Court.

Four minors were also charged in connection with the killing. One pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery and three other cases are pending in Johnson County District Court.

Reyes-Lara is scheduled to be sentenced March 20.