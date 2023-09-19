19-year-old pregnant woman shot in stomach when someone fires into car, OK police say

Shortly after someone called 911 and reported seeing someone shoot into a car, a 19-year-old pregnant woman arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to her stomach, according to police in Oklahoma.

Officers with the Tulsa Police Department responded to the 911 call at about 6:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18. The caller said someone in a SUV had shot into a maroon Ford car, then the SUV drove off.

An area hospital told officers the shooting victim had arrived and been rushed into surgery, according to a Facebook post from the police department. A man and a child were in the car with her when she was shot, but they were not hurt.

The woman and her unborn baby are in stable condition, KRMG reported.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677 and mention case 2023-045886.

