19-year-old rapes 14-year-old and posts nude photos on social media, Indiana cops say

A 19-year-old man lied about his age to a 14-year-old girl and her mother, convincing the teen’s mother to let him live at her home, Indiana cops said.

Tyson Campbell “took advantage of the situation,” police said, and is accused of raping the teen and posting nude photos of her to Instagram and Snapchat. The man from Muncie told the teen and her mother he was 17-years-old, according to court records filed Feb. 22.

The teen told her mother Campbell raped her on May 25, 2023, after badgering her to perform sexual acts, authorities said. The two had performed sexual acts multiple times since March, police said.

Campbell had told the teen “she was mature for her age,” the victim told police.

Campbell told police he had performed sexual acts with the teen, but he did not say he posted the photos on social media, according to court documents.

Police found a nude photo of the 14-year-old on Campbell’s phone, according to court documents.

After police told Campbell not to contact the 14-year-old, authorities said he texted her saying, “I want to text (you) and say thank you. Thank (you) for saying I didn’t rape you. (because) I have a future and that could ruin it.”

Campbell, in his interview with police, also referenced an Indiana law, known as the Romeo and Juliet law, that allows a 14- or 15-year-old to have legal, consensual sex with someone no more than four years older if they are in a long-term relationship. But the two were four years and three months apart in age, and they weren’t in a long-term relationship, so the law did not apply.

The Romeo and Juliet law also does not apply to instances of rape, according to Keffer Hirschauer LLP.

The teen’s parents were not aware of any romantic relationship between the two, according to police. The teen’s mother had caught the two performing sexual acts in March, police said.

Campbell was arrested in June and was charged on Feb. 22, according to court records. He was charged with sexual misconduct of a minor and possession of child pornography.

An initial hearing is scheduled for March 14.

Attorney information for Campbell was not listed.

Muncie is about 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

