19-year-old 'rapper' charged in gang-related murder in Lakeland, Polk sheriff says

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said early Thursday that a 19-year-old self-proclaimed rapper was arrested in connection with a gang-related killing that occurred in Lakeland.

He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Sheriff Grady Judd plans to brief the media at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the PCSO Sheriff's Operations Center in Winter Haven. The Sheriff's Office said it will share details about the investigation, including photos and the song produced by the suspect where he talks about the murder.

