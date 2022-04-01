19-year-old repeatedly shot in Raising Cane’s drive-thru has died, Texas police say

A 19-year-old man in the drive-thru of a Raising Cane’s restaurant was shot several times before he died, Texas authorities said.

The Dallas Police Department was called to the Raising Cane’s at 8150 S. Hampton Road in south Dallas at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday, March 31, according to a homicide report.

Zuri Andre Goff, 19, was sitting in the back passenger seat of a car when he was repeatedly shot in the drive-thru, police said.

Two people had left the inside of the restaurant when they got into an argument with someone in the drive-thru, WFAA reported. Police say at least one person shot into the car before they both got away.

The Dallas Fire-Rescue Department took Goff to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of this tragedy that occurred in our drive through last night,” Raising Cane’s said in a statement to KXAS. “The safety and well-being of our customers and crew is always our top priority. We are fully cooperating with the authorities as they continue their investigation.”

The shooting remains under investigation, and police have not confirmed “the motive and circumstances,” according to the news release.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Kimberly Mayfield at 214-671-3646 or kimberly.mayfield@dallascityhall.com.

A $5,000 reward is available for information that leads to an arrest, KTVT reported.

