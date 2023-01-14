19-year-old on the run after shooting man to death, Gwinnett County police say

Gwinnett County police asked the public to help locate a homicide suspect.

Authorities said at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a shooting at a home on Fox Forest Court Southwest in Lilburn.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 45-year-old Felipe Velasco, who had been shot inside the home.

Police said Velasco was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead when he arrived.

Officials identified the suspect as 19-year-old Miguel Rodriguez.

According to the investigation, Rodriguez and Velasco knew each other.

Police believe the motive is domestic-related.

Rodriguez is wanted for felony murder and aggravated assault. Police say he may be driving a Jeep wrangler with Georgia tag XEG482.

Anyone with information regarding Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to call Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300.

