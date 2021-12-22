19-year-old sentenced to 10 years for March shooting on Menominee Indian Reservation

KESHENA – A teenager was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for shooting a man on the Menominee Indian Reservation in March.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Menom L. Powless-Brown, 19, formerly of Keshena, located on the Menominee Indian Reservation, fired a semiautomatic handgun several times during an incident on or about March 13, striking the man he pointed the weapon at once in the abdomen and Powless-Brown's mother once in the face.

The man sustained significant injuries from the wound, the news release said. No information was provided about Powless-Brown's mother's injuries.

Powless-Brown entered a guilty plea Sept. 30 to assault with attempt to murder, the news release said.

Following his 10-year sentence, Powless-Brown will have 36 months of supervised release.

According to the news release, the presiding judge noted the severity of the crime due to it occurring in a residential area and being "an unjustified attack" on someone fleeing from the defendant. However, the judge concluded that Powless-Brown's youth and lack of a prior record justified the 10-year sentence, which is less than sentencing guidelines, the news release said.

The case was investigated by the Menominee Tribal Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Teen sentenced for March shooting on Menominee Indian Reservation