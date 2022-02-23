19-year-old sexually assaulted child in Myrtle Beach area, police say

Horry County police have arrested a 19-year-old man who they say sexually abused a young girl over the span of two years.

Nov. 9, 2021, Horry County police arrived at Seahawk Way in the Myrtle Beach area for a call about a past sexual assault that happened in the Race Path community of Horry County.

Reuben Alonzo Flores, 19, was booked Feb. 15 into J. Reuben Long Detention Center and remains there with no bail set. He is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11.

Flores’ warrant states that he committed sexual battery between October 2019 and October 2021 with a victim between the ages of 6 and 8.

Flores, who is from Honduras, refused to speak with the police officer who wrote the warrant, police records indicate.

His legal counsel would not allow Flores to be interviewed by police, the warrant states.

The most recent sexual battery happened during summer 2021, according to the warrant.

A woman who spoke to police said that the victim opened up to her about being sexually assaulted and abused.

The victim told the woman that the kind of abuse she experienced was “not the hitting kind.”

The woman got the victim to write down what happened to her and she wrote that Flores “hits her on the butt and does other things, like what grown ups do.”

Horry County police then contacted the South Carolina Department of Social Services, according to the incident report.

Authorities discussed possibly finding another living situation for the victim. She was then placed into emergency protective custody, the report says.