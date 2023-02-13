19-year-old shoots at car, not realizing it’s cop in unmarked patrol car, TN cops say

A 19-year-old Tennessee man is facing an attempted homicide charge after he fired shots at a vehicle that turned out to be an unmarked police car, the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department says.

It happened Saturday, Feb. 11, as the police sergeant in the vehicle was driving to a crime scene, according to a news release.

“Sgt. Brian Brown, working extra duty Violent Crimes Initiative, was en route to a burglary call when a Toyota Camry traveling behind him fired several rounds at the unmarked patrol car,” police said.

“Sgt. Brown was not injured in the shooting. Two rounds struck his patrol car.”

BREAKING: An MNPD sgt working an extra-duty crime reduction initiative is uninjured after burglary suspects fired at his car in the Doverside Dr/Dickerson Pk area at 8:30 p.m. 2 persons are in custody on Brick Church Pk. pic.twitter.com/MJaMxdsXvm — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 12, 2023

The Camry fled after the gunfire was heard. Brown followed the car until it stopped just over two miles away, officials said. Brown then arrested the driver and a passenger, identified as 19-year-old Steven Pointer, officials said.

“The 21-year-old driver said during an interview with detectives that Pointer, the passenger of the Camry, mistook Brown’s vehicle for someone else who burglarized his father’s business,” police said.

“The driver said he drove away quickly because he did not know Pointer was going to fire gunshots.”

Pointer was arrested on one felony charge of attempted criminal homicide and bond was set at $75,000, according to jail records.

Woman told armed man she preferred a bullet to enduring sex assault, Florida cops say

16-year-old among 3 arrested in ‘brutal’ execution of men in Florida home, cops say

‘Aggressive’ 19-year-old dressed like a cop pulled over drivers, Oklahoma sheriff says