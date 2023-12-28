19-year-old shot in back at gas pump on Christmas Eve dies, North Carolina cops say

A shooting on Christmas Eve in North Carolina turned deadly when a man who was shot died a few days later, police said.

Officers found a 19-year-old shot multiple times in the back by a gas pump in Asheville, according to a Dec. 26 news release from the police department. The Dec. 24 shooting happened at about 9:20 p.m. on the 400 block of Depot Street, police said. That’s near the River Arts District on the west side of town.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died on Dec. 27, police said.

While at the scene, investigators found 16 shell casings, police said.

A witness told WLOS that she was aware of other instances of gun violence in the area, but the shooting at the gas station was especially sad because it was Christmas Eve.

“You could actually hear people screaming and just cries just coming out, you know, before all the sirens started coming in and everything,” the woman told WLOS.

Anyone with further information on the shooting can contact Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

