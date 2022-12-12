19-year-old shot and killed at Akron Skate Park

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday morning at the Akron Skate Park in Akron's Ellet neighborhood, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and Akron Police Department.

The medical examiner's office said the teen was at the skate park at 990 Derby Downs Dr., near the Akron Fulton Airport, when he was shot multiple times by an unknown person around 1 a.m. Monday. According to detectives, the teen was with a group of people at the skate park.

He was taken by private vehicle to Summa Barberton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 2 a.m., the medical examiner's office said.

Police said they responded to the hospital after receiving a call from the hospital that the man was dropped off with a gunshot wound. The vehicle that dropped the man off at the hospital left before officers could intervene, according to police.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, and the man's name will be released once he is positively identified and his family is notified.

Police said the investigation into who shot the man is ongoing.

More shootings in Akron over the weekend

The skate park shooting was one of several unrelated shootings that happened over the weekend, according to Akron police.

Just before 11 a.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg following a domestic-related argument in the 400 block of Sherman Street in the city's University Park neighborhood, according to police. The man, found outside in the parking lot, told police he was involved in an altercation inside an apartment with the suspect, who followed him outside and shot him in the leg before fleeing.

The man was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital and is in stable condition, with a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers said they found and arrested Yasconi Shingles, 32, around Wheeler and Allyn streets, a few blocks away. Police said he still had the handgun. He was charged with felonious assault and booked into the Summit County Jail. Police said additional charges are pending.

Around 12:40 p.m. Sunday, police said that three men were reportedly sitting inside a vehicle in the 300 block of Madison Avenue in West Akron when at least one male suspect approached the car and started shooting.

Police said the trio backed out of a driveway while being shot at and struck a telephone pole, which caused the car to flip onto its side. They each had apparent gunshot wounds and were taken to area hospitals, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on any of the cases can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

