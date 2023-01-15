19-year-old shot, killed in Monroeville

A 19-year-old was killed in a shooting in Monroeville late Saturday night.

According to Allegheny County police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of Bellwood Avenue at around 11:28 p.m.

Emergency units found the victim with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Homicide detectives initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

