19-year-old shot,killed in southeast Atlanta, police say
The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that ended one teen’s life overnight.
Officers were called to Hank Aaron Drive in southeast Atlanta in regards to a person shot.
The address appears to be the Capitol Vanira Apartments.
Officers said they found a 19-year-old dead from a gunshot wound when they arrived.
The Fulton County medical examiner identified the teen as Shanorria Wyche.
Atlanta officials have not said what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
