19-year-old shot, killed while driving on I-10 in Phoenix on New Year's Day

Phoenix police were looking for information to identify any person involved in the death of a 19-year-old who was fatally shot while driving eastbound on Interstate 10 near 24th Street on New Year's Day.

Officers responded to a shooting call and found a man with a gunshot wound in the area of University Drive and the I-10 around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, according to Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Brian Bower.

The man, later identified as Leon Greer, was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police learned another man was taken to a hospital, and they identified him as the passenger of the vehicle when the shooting occurred, Bower said. The men pulled off the highway after the shooting occurred, police said.

The unidentified passenger suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

