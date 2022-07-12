19-year-old shot by Portsmouth police charged with attempt to injure officer

A 19-year-old man who was shot and seriously wounded by police has been charged with attempting to injure a Portsmouth police officer, authorities said Tuesday.

Andre L. Rawls was arrested Monday, approximately three weeks after he was seriously injured and hospitalized when he was shot by a police officer.

Portsmouth police responded to a call for service June 19 around 11:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Greenwood Drive. At the scene, police said Rawls brandished a “sharp object” in the direction of one of the responding officers. Police did not say what the object was.

The officer fired at Rawls, who sustained a serious gunshot wound. Rawls was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Rawls is charged with attempted malicious injury of a police officer and attempted breaking and entering. He is being held at Portsmouth City Jail.

The case is being investigated by Virginia State Police. Spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya declined to provide additional information about the incident Tuesday.

