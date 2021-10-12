19-year-old shot after pushing sister out of way to protect her, Oklahoma police say

When a 19-year-old noticed someone with a gun coming toward him and a group of people, Oklahoma police say the man pushed his younger sister out of the way to protect her.

“Everybody got quiet, and then they heard all the shots fired,” Capt. Jerrod Hart with the Tulsa Police Department told KTUL.

The victim was shot multiple times in a breezeway of Tulsa’s Savannah Landing apartments before retreating to a nearby apartment, police said on Facebook. They were called to the scene at about 12:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Through their investigation, police told KOKI that the brother had thrown his sister up the stairs and stepped in front of her before shots were fired. He was shot at least four times, including in his face, chest and leg.

The shooter then ran away, KJRH reported.

The Tulsa Police Department said the man was rushed to the hospital in serious condition and is listed as “stable.”

Officers are unsure whom the shooter was targeting, KTUL reported, and witnesses did not get a description of the shooter.

“Police do not believe there is any type of relationship between the victim and the shooter,” according to KOKI.

Investigators are requesting that anyone with additional information call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.

