A 19-year-old was stuffed into a garbage bag, Hialeah police say. It’s a murder case

Hialeah police found a body shoved halfway into a garbage bag, and they say they have a murder suspect in custody.

At 4:12 p.m. Monday, Hialeah police rushed to 420 W. 53rd St. to a 911 call about a dead man. Officers found the 19-year-old victim, whose identity has not been released, in the house with a bag over the upper portion of his body. Two spent casings from a bullet were found in the same room.

Thirty minutes later, police had a person of interest and found him. When the suspect, who police did not identify to the Miami Herald, was taken the station, he detailed what that led to murder, police said.

The man said he was in an argument with the 19-year-old in the home when he pulled out a knife. The suspect told police he then pulled a gun and shot the victim twice in the face, officers said. After, he tried to put the victim in a black trash bag but was interrupted by people entering the house, police said.

Miami Herald News Partner CBS Miami identified the murder suspect as Willy Betancourt, 26, of Hialeah. As of Wednesday morning, Betancourt still remained in jail.