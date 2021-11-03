19-year-old suspect in carjacking of Dodge Challenger from Fort Worth apartments arrested

An arrest has been made in connection with the carjacking of a 2010 Dodge Challenger, which was stolen on Oct. 26 from a Fort Worth apartment complex near the Golf Club at Fossil Creek.

Dorian Howard, 19, was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on Sunday and released on bond. He is accused of stealing the vehicle in the 5700 block of Sandshell Drive. Fort Worth police said Howard approached the car’s owner, took out a semiautomatic handgun and demanded the car, threatening to shoot the victim if he did not hand over the keys, the Star-Telegram previously reported.

On Wednesday, Fort Worth police posted on social media that multiple tips and assistance by Watauga police helped lead to the arrest of Howard.