19-year-old suspect hid inside his family’s home after stabbing father, NC police say

A 19-year-old suspect was arrested Friday for stabbing his father inside the family’s North Carolina home, police said.

At 9:09 a.m. Thursday, Gastonia police officers received a report for a possible stabbing at a home in the 1100 block of North York Street. Officers arrived to find a 66-year-old man outside of the home with stab wounds, police said. Fire and rescue personnel transported the victim to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials did not provide information on his condition.

Officers at the scene learned the suspect was still inside the home, police said. They tried to negotiate with the suspect for his peaceful surrender, but he refused to speak with them, police said.

At 11:50 a.m., SWAT officers entered forced their way into the home and located the suspect, now identified as the victim’s son, Carrington Edward Byrd. He was arrested and later taken to the Gaston County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Byrd is charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, police said.

Detectives are continuing to work to determine a motive for the stabbing, police said. Investigators ask anyone who may be familiar with Byrd to contact them at 704-866-6885.