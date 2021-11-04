19-year-old suspect identified in Norfolk shooting that left 3 women dead, 2 injured

A 19-year-old suspect in Wednesday night’s shooting that left three women dead and two injured was arraigned Thursday morning in Norfolk General District Court.

Ziontay Brian Ricardo Palmer was arrested hours after the shooting in Norfolk’s Young Terrace neighborhood. Palmer is charged with three counts of second-degree murder, one count of malicious wounding and several firearm charges. He’s being held without bond in the Norfolk city jail.

Police say Palmer was arrested a short time after the shooting occurred Wednesday evening around 6 p.m. near the 800 block of Whitaker Lane.

Police were called to the public housing community — located at the corner of Saint Paul’s Boulevard and Brambleton Avenue — at about 6 p.m. Wednesday. A preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was domestic-related, police said.

Three women were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials identified them as Detra R. Brown, 42, of Suffolk; Nicole Lovewine, 45, of Norfolk; and Sara E. Costine, 44, of Lithonia, Georgia.

A 39-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman were transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with gunshot wounds. Both are expected to recover, police said.

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone said during interviews at the scene Wednesday night that the suspect shot one woman, then shot the others when they went to help her.

Palmer’s preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 11, according to court documents, and a public defender will be assigned to represent him.

A Peace Walk will be held at 1 p.m. today at Young Terrace, starting at the recreation center on Whitaker Lane, near the scene of the shooting. Grief counselors are also there today to assist children and adults in need of immediate assistance.

On Saturday, the organization Stop the Violence plans to gather there at 2 p.m. to speak about gun violence in Norfolk, according to Bilal Muhammad, a member of the group. Muhammad said all who are interested are invited to attend.

