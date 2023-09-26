19-year-old woke up ‘angry’ and fatally shot sleeping mom and dog, Louisiana cops say

A woman and her dog were shot to death as they slept, Louisiana deputies say.

Now her 19-year-old son is charged with murder.

Johnathan Kliebert called 911 at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, and told dispatchers he had shot his mother at the home they shared in Ponchatoula, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found Kliebert in a hospital parking lot, where he was waiting to turn himself in, the department wrote on Facebook.

Authorities also responded to the family’s home and found a 46-year-old woman, later identified as Ashley Kliebert, shot in the head, deputies said. The family’s dog had also been shot and was lying nearby.

Kliebert told investigators he woke up “angry,” grabbed a shotgun and killed his mother and her dog as they slept in bed, deputies said. He faces multiple charges including murder, armed robbery and animal cruelty.

Authorities didn’t release additional information.

Ponchatoula is about 50 miles east of Baton Rouge.

