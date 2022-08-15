19-year-old woman faces murder charge in shooting death of Louisiana man in North Texas

A 19-year-old Mesquite woman faces a charge of murder in the shooting death of a Louisiana man last week in Mesquite, authorities said.

Mesquite police identified the woman as Michelle Myahana Johnson, who was arrested Saturday.

The victim was identified as Jabari Walters, 33, of New Orleans.

Mesquite police have not released details on a motive for the shooting.

Police responded to a call about the shooting around 10:35 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of Anthony Drive.

A witness reported hearing gunshots and saw a dark-colored vehicle leaving the area.

When they arrived, police found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.