19-year-old woman found murdered in North Georgia 33 years ago identified through DNA

Investigators have identified the body of a woman found dead in Dade County 33 years ago as a teenager from Michigan.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the body was found about 5 miles from the Alabama line off I-59 northbound on Dec. 16, 1988. Investigators said that the victim had been killed, but did not reveal how she died.

On Thursday, the GBI announced that they were able to identify the woman through DNA evidence.

The remains matched those of 19-year-old Stacey Lyn Chahorski, who was reported missing in January of 1989.

The last time Chahorski spoke to her mother on the phone she said she was in North Carolina and that she was going to travel to Flint, Michigan before going home to Muskegon.

Investigators have not identified any suspects in the case.

Chahorski was initially buried in a cemetery in Dade County. Her body will now be reunited with her family.