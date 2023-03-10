19-year-old woman kidnapped from Georgia Waffle House parking lot, deputies say

Georgia deputies are searching for a missing 19-year-old woman and a man who they believe kidnapped her outside a Waffle House.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Zkyla Avonce Rhodes was last seen with 59-year-old Willie Walker in the restaurant’s parking lot off 2057 Gordon Highway in Augusta around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

WJBF-TV in Augusta reported a witness saw Walker grab Rhodes and drag her into his car. The witness also said Walker pointed a gun at them.

Deputies say Rhodes is believed to be in danger. She was last seen wearing black jeans and a blue jean jacket.

Walker was last seen driving a dark Chevrolet Malibu or Chevrolet Cruz.

This is not the first kidnapping that the 59-year-old has been connected to. Walker was accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting another woman in 2022, WJBF reported.

Anyone with information on the location of Rhodes or Walker is urged to contact Investigator Tyler Steerman or any violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1427 or 706-821-1080.

