19-year-old woman last seen near Olathe park is missing. Police seek help finding her

A 19-year-old Oalthe woman who was last seen Monday afternoon near a park and walking trails in Olathe has been reported missing, a spokesman for the Olathe Police Department said.

Police asked for help finding Johana Yamilex, who was last seen about 2:30 p.m. Monday near the 1200 block of East Kansas City Road, said Sgt. Joel Yeldell, a spokesman for the Olathe Police Department. The area is near the Olathe Community Center, the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop-Farm and the Stagecoach Park.

Yamilex, who is considered an endangered missing person, is about 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. She was described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light-colored, short-sleeved shirt, multi-colored leggins and white Puma shoes.

Olathe police are investigating her disappearance and ask anyone with information to call 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).