19-year-old woman shot in Fresno. Several shots were fired in a parking lot, police say

A woman was shot in a Fresno neighborhood Friday night.

Fresno police Lt. Zeb Price said the shooting occurred at 10:20 p.m. at Dakota and Marks avenues after a multi-round Shotspotter electronic activation was detected.

Officers arrived and located evidence of a shooting in the parking lot of the Paradise Apartments.

While officers were checking the area, a call came in of a victim of a shooting in the neighborhood, east to the location, Price said.

The 19-year-old woman was shot in the upper body. She was taken to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Detectives were on scene and investigating what had occurred in the parking lot of the apartment complex, Price said.

No suspect description was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.