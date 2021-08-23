19-year-old woman wanted after setting man on fire, killing him, Texas police say

Kaitlyn Alanis
·2 min read

Houston police are searching for a woman they say entered a house and set a man on fire.

The man has since died from his burns, Houston police said, and a suspect has been identified as Emma Presler, 19.

Presler is wanted in the the fatal assault of Devin Graham, 33, and the assault of Karissa Lindros, 26. The Houston Police Department said in a news release that Presler has been charged with murder by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

Police say that at about 10 p.m. Aug. 6, they were called to an arson report at a Houston-area home. Upon arrival, they learned Graham and Lindros had been severely burned and were being taken to a hospital via Life Flight helicopter.

Before Graham died from his injuries, police say he reported a woman had entered the home before pouring an unknown liquid on him and setting him on fire. Lindros was also burned during the assault.

Photos from the Houston Fire Department showed smoke billowing from the Kingwood home as emergency crews responded.

“Further investigation led to the identity of Presler as the suspect in this case and she was charged for her role in the incident,” the release states.

Police are urging anyone with information on where Presler may be to contact Houston’s Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

House fire erupts after woman douses man with liquid and ignites him, Texas cops say

Man accused of sexual assault sets apartment on fire during arrest, Nebraska cops say

Man locks girlfriend and her 2-year-old in a burning apartment, Texas officials say

