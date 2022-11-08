19-year-olds face charges for armed robbery and shooting at a Lexington business

Two 19-year-olds are facing charges for an armed robbery and shooting that took place at a Lexington vape shop last month.

Police said Tuesday they arrested Centica Jones and Joseph Jackson in connection to the robbery, which happened at Ignited Vape on Richmond Road Oct. 23.

The incident occurred just after 6:45 p.m., when two people robbed the vape shop at gunpoint, police said.

“The store owner detained one of the suspects until the other suspect returned and shot at the owner, who received minor injuries,” police said in a news release Tuesday. “Both suspects fled in a vehicle before officers arrived.”

On Nov. 2, police received an alert from a Flock license plate-reading camera about a vehicle that was reported stolen. Police stopped the vehicle and found Jones and Jackson inside. Both were arrested, police said.

Jones was charged with robbery and receiving stolen property. Jackson was charged with robbery, wanton endangerment, assault, evading police and receiving stolen property, police said. Both were taken to the Lexington-Fayette County Detention Center.