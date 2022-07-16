19 people arrested during undercover Ga. sex trafficking sting
A two-day sting in Troup County has left nearly 20 people behind bars.
According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, a sex trafficking sting earlier this week landed 19 people in jail on prostitution and drug charges.
They say the joint operation with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigators saw deputies go undercover to target sex traffickers and those they say are funding alleged sex traffickers.
Charges from the sting ranged from prostitution to the possession of fentanyl, a highly lethal drug that has lead to many overdoses in Georgia and across the country.
The suspects arrested include:
Gregory Michael Lee, 34, of Tyrone, Ga. – charged with pandering
Jhason Naphee Brown, 24, of Hawkinsville, Ga. - charged with prostitution
Quintavies Lee Avery, 26, of Perry, Ga. - charged with prostitution (Party to a Crime)
Jadayjha Braeshone Edwards, 25, of Houston, Ga. - charged with prostitution (Party to a Crime)
Jeremiah Negron, 25, of DeMorest, Ga. – charged with pandering
Robert Layton Brown, 26, of Marbury, Ala. - charged with pandering
Tatyana Love, 23, of Columbus, Ga. - charged with prostitution
Joe Mitchell Dozier Jr., 59, of Phenix City, Ala. - charged with loitering and prowling
Stephen Ladon Thomas, 42, of Lumpkin, Ga. , - charged with pandering and possession of methamphetamine
Myles Grant, 30, of Atlanta, Ga. - charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin
Aminah Banks, 35, of Atlanta, Ga. – charged with prostitution
Kayla Nicole Johnson, 31, of Social Circle, Ga. - charged with prostitution, possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl
Leah Shields, 44, of Stockbridge, Ga. – charged with prostitution
Kaila Anderson, 23, of Gwinnett, Ga. – charged with prostitution
Devin Ryland, 20, of Snellville, Ga. – charged with pimping
Jo’lonnye Trimble, 21, of Columbus, Ga. – charged with prostitution
Kimberly Baker, 32, of Montgomery, Ala. – charged with prostitution and possession of cocaine
Demarace Snow, 41, of Montgomery, Ala. – charged with possession of cocaine
Dave Parker, 53, of Columbus, Ga. – charged with pimping and possession of cocaine
Channel 2 Action News has requested the mugshots for all 19 people arrested during this undercover sting.
Deputies say that their investigation is ongoing and are providing for those who may be victims of sex trafficking.
