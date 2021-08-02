19 people arrested at Lollapalooza this year, most for trying to sneak in, officials say

Zach Harris, Chicago Tribune
·1 min read

CHICAGO — Nineteen people were arrested at the four-day Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago's Grant Park, according to figures the city released Monday morning.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications said in a news release that there also were seven violations and 102 transports.

Most of the arrests were for trespassing when people tried to breach fences to gain access to the concert or otherwise attempted to get in for free, Chicago police First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter said at a news conference.

“It was one of the safest Lollapalooza’s we’ve done in recent years,” Carter said.

Superintendent David Brown at the news conference was unable to provide information on the non-trespassing arrests.

The largest number of arrests was 12 on Friday. One person was arrested Thursday, six on Saturday and none Sunday, according to the OEMC.

Carter said that more than 120 cellphones were recovered.

Festival organizer C3 Presents said that the attendance was about 100,000 a day. Police said the four-day figure was about 385,000.

According to OEMC, there were 31 arrests in 2019 and 12 in 2018. There was no festival in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Festival organizers said on their social media site Monday that tentative dates for the 2022 festival are July 28-31, but that is subject to negotiations with the city.

