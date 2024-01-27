19 people charged in connection to shipping drugs from California to South Carolina

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — 19 people have been charged for shipping more than 255 packages of drugs from California to South Carolina, according to the United States Department of Justice.

One of the suspects, 35-year-old Archi Arsenio Caldwell, was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana. Officials say he also pleaded guilty to distributing crack cocaine and money laundering.

After his 200 months in prison, Caldwell will serve a 10-year term of court-ordered supervision.

The investigation revealed that members of the group were flying to California and having drugs shipped back to the Rock Hill and Charlotte area.

Caldwell helped members of the group get flights to California and purchase illegal drugs. Officials say he also flew to California himself to purchase the drugs for other members and ship the packages back.

After the drugs were shipped back to South Carolina, the group distributed the drugs to local dealers.

Fentanyl was among the drugs the group was purchasing from California which was used to lace pills that were sold in Rock Hill, Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Charlotte and Atlanta.

Law enforcement estimated that more than 255 packages were shipped from California. Caldwell was held responsible for 37 grams of crack cocaine, six kilograms of methamphetamine, 27 kilograms of cocaine, seven kilograms of fentanyl and eight grams of marijuana.

Including Caldwell, 17 of the 19 defendants pled guilty to their involvement and three were convicted at trial, officials said.

