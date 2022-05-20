19 people facing charges after police search Port Orange home for drugs

A search of a Port Orange Home Monday led to criminal charges for 19 people who were living there, according to police.

The Port Orange Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, with help from the Southeast Volusia Regional SWAT Team went to the home at 5827 S. Ridgewood Ave. to execute a search warrant.

According to police, 17 of the 19 people who were living in the home were arrested on the spot for a range of charges that include possession of various drugs and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

The other two people in the home were taken from the scene to be treated for medical problems but will also be facing charges once they’re released.

Police say there’s also an active investigation into possible code enforcement violations at the home.

