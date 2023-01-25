These 19 people were indicted in Clark County
Jan. 24—Nineteen people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:
Shaun E. Fleming, 31, of Springfield: two counts of felonious assault.
Adam L. Crawford, 33: having weapons under disability.
Nathan Pleasant, 29: assault, vandalism.
Shawn Q. Adams, 38, of Springfield: counterfeiting.
Richard K. E. Burton, 43, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence, two counts of endangering children.
Joshua C. Baldwin, 32, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, domestic violence.
Justin M. Woodard, 39: burglary.
Kristen R. Woodard, 33: burglary.
Andrew A. Caroppoli, 64, of Springfield: theft.
Spencer L. Wilson, 27, of Columbus: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Corey E. Belle-Jones, 18, of Springfield: improperly discharging of firearms in a motor vehicle, discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, discharging of firearm on or near prohibited premises.
Elijah Corey Moss, 19: improper discharging of firearms in a motor vehicle, discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, discharging of firearm on or near prohibited premises.
Kourtney M. Longsdorf, 34: seven counts of theft.
Mark Helton, 38, of Springfield: abduction, domestic violence.
Desiray Brewer, 31, of Springfield: trafficking in marijuana.
Todd A. Cochran, 60, of Springfield: domestic violence.
Destiny Gorenflo, 30, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence.
Dustin Michaels, 39, of Springfield: breaking and entering.
Michael Ward, 41, of Springfield: breaking and entering.