These 19 people were indicted in Clark County

Jul. 28—These 19 people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court cases:
Marquis P.M. Turner, 27, of Columbus: improper handling of firearms.
Aubin Gatorano, 33, of Springfield: breaking and entering.
Matthew Grim, 28: vandalism, obstructing official business.
Joseph Roberts, 47: theft.
Jimmy L. Dornon, 36, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.
Jeremy Ferguson, 36, of West Jefferson: aggravated possession of drugs.
Landyn Karg, 19, of Enon: improper handling of firearms.
Jamie Morales-Ramirez, 25, of Hamilton: violating protection order.
Jamal Thomas, 24, of Springfield: improperly handling of firearms.
Travis Delpinal, 40, of Kettering: aggravated possession of drugs.
Gary Molen, 50, of Huber Heights: possession of fentanyl-related compound.
Patrick Shediack Jr., 45, of Springfield: possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.
Joseph Caudill, 31, of Springfield: possession of fentanyl-related compound.
Cailus J. Parks, 51, of Springfield: domestic violence.
Edwin Lamb Jr., 25, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.
Joseph E. Smith, 45, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.
Chad M. Ackerman, 41, of Springfield: possession of fentanyl-related compound.
Heather Shaw, 37: theft.
Camille Ervin, 27, of Springfield: two counts of theft.