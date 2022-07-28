These 19 people were indicted in Clark County

Sydney Dawes, Springfield News-Sun, Ohio
·1 min read

Jul. 28—These 19 people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court cases:

Marquis P.M. Turner, 27, of Columbus: improper handling of firearms.

Aubin Gatorano, 33, of Springfield: breaking and entering.

Matthew Grim, 28: vandalism, obstructing official business.

Joseph Roberts, 47: theft.

Jimmy L. Dornon, 36, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Jeremy Ferguson, 36, of West Jefferson: aggravated possession of drugs.

Landyn Karg, 19, of Enon: improper handling of firearms.

Jamie Morales-Ramirez, 25, of Hamilton: violating protection order.

Jamal Thomas, 24, of Springfield: improperly handling of firearms.

Travis Delpinal, 40, of Kettering: aggravated possession of drugs.

Gary Molen, 50, of Huber Heights: possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Patrick Shediack Jr., 45, of Springfield: possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.

Joseph Caudill, 31, of Springfield: possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Cailus J. Parks, 51, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Edwin Lamb Jr., 25, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Joseph E. Smith, 45, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Chad M. Ackerman, 41, of Springfield: possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Heather Shaw, 37: theft.

Camille Ervin, 27, of Springfield: two counts of theft.

