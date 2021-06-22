Jun. 22—These 19 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court cases. Indictments include:

Henry McWhorter, 44, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Brian Newman, 45, of Urbana: domestic violence.

Keith Robinson, 34, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, two counts of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of tampering with evidence, having weapons under disability.

Jacob Thurnau, 37, of Springfield: failure to comply, obstructing official business.

Damon Williams, 24: aggravated possession of drugs.

Timothy Reed, 43: two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, two counts of trafficking in drugs, two counts of possession of drugs.

Patrick McCarthy, 34: aggravating trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Frank Gilley Jr., 53, of Springfield: two counts of assault.

Michael Wood, 38, of New Carlisle: four counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

George Witham, 51, of Springfield: two counts of counterfeiting.

Lacey Pollard, 29, of Springfield: unauthorized use of vehicle.

Tracy Wright, 46: vandalism.

Joshua Palmer, 20: two counts of felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

Derrick Lake, 32: eight counts of gross sexual imposition, two counts of rape, abduction, tampering with evidence.

Paula Edwards, 37, of Springfield: breaking and entering.

Jospeh Edwards, 46: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, assault, tampering with evidence.

Bill Bradley, 31, of Springfield: breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools.

Jon Reaves, 42, of Springfield: breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools.

Ayona Lane, 25, of Springfield: two counts of theft, two counts of identity fraud.