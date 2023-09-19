These 19 people were indicted in Clark County
Sep. 19—Nineteen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday with the following charges:
Tyrone L. Stevens, 29, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery, abduction, domestic violence, disrupting official business.
Clayton D. Keeton, 18, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Daniel T. Anderson, 39, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Tracy V. Skyles, 52: Aggravated burglary.
Deshawn T. Barnett, 25, of Springfield: Felonious assault, endangering children.
Apryl Ezmerlian, 45: Receiving stolen property.
Michael R. Smith, 45: Receiving stolen property.
Herbert K. Ingram, 60: Violating a protection order.
Lyle A. Wilkinson, 39, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).
Raymar D. Thompson, 27: Theft.
Donald Hamblin, 73, of Springfield: Strangulation.
Keath E. Manns, 32: Harassment with a bodily substance (two counts), assault (two counts).
Julius Harbut, 46, of Dayton: Felonious assault, domestic violence, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence.
Christian L. Stevens, 26, of Springfield: Counterfeiting.
Dejuan Couchot, 18, of Dayton: Theft.
Aaron L. Baker, 51, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Anthony J. Jordan, 39, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Jason A. Dixon, 43, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
James Bernard, 36, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence, aggravated burglary, disrupting public service.