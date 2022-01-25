Jan. 25—These 19 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:

Calvin Wagner, 36, of Springfield: forgery, receiving stolen property.

Patrick J. Kmitt, 28, of Seville: three counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Derrick M. Suttles, 34, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence; intimidation of a witness, victim in a criminal case.

Tracy V. Skyles, 50: breaking and entering.

Jason R. Cooper, 46: breaking and entering.

Victor Hammond, 68: breaking and entering.

Paul E. Powell, 32, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Patrick J. Shorten, 37, of Springfield: violating protection order.

William L. Rice, 47, of Springfield: domestic violence, violating public peace.

Stephan E. Jones, 46: aggravated burglary.

Mchale T. Kendall, 31, of Springfield: domestic violence, assault.

Jeremy M. Crable, 26, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Michael Peebles, 50, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Mark A. Jones, 62: aggravated robbery.

Verlynia C. Murphy, 36, of New Carlisle: failure to comply with order or signal or police officer.

Jeffery Spriggs, 23, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Lowell Short, 41: domestic violence, disrupting public service, violating protection order.

Willie J. Little, 48, of Springfield: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, four counts of trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, two counts of fentanyl-related compound.

Tieraice Amon Thompson-Rivers, 18, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.