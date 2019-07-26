19 Photos That Show What Working Looks Like When You Have a Chronic Illness

Working is a major part of reality — whether you have a chronic illness or not. Working with a chronic illness, however, can make employment a lot more challenging. Sometimes having a job while living with a chronic condition means you need to take extra precautions for the sake of your health. You may need modifications, either through your workplace, like flexible hours, or on your own, like keeping your desk drawer stocked with meds.

Of course, not every person with an illness or disability can work your standard 9-to-5. Some people might stick to remote positions or part-time opportunities. Others may not be able to work at all. Whatever your employment situation is, know that you are doing the best that you can.

To help shed light on what working with a chronic illness looks like, we asked our Mighty community to share a photo of themselves at work. You might relate to some of the photos, but if you don’t, or aren’t working at the moment, that’s OK, too.

Related:​ Mighty Recipes: Sheet Pan Chicken Thighs and Veggies

Here’s what our community shared with us:

1. “I give dog assisted therapy. I never sit during therapies because I’m always helping everyone through the exercises. A seat cleared up during therapy and the pain was being a b****, so I gracefully told everyone to take a minute and let the dog be there for the people in wheelchairs. I wanted to continue the active therapy, but I needed to sit for at least a minute. I’m pretty strict with how I plan the activities for the therapy, but sometimes I get flares and just need to sit and act like it’s alright and keep on working.” – Caro A.

woman training dog assisted therapy More

Related:​ Selma Blair Reveals Shaved Head After Finishing Multiple Sclerosis Treatments

2. “These are just a fraction of the bruises I get from working. I lean on counters and ladders, then BAM! Bruise. (For those who are counting, the picture shows about ten.)” – Ansley D.

woman's leg with bruises on it More

Related:​ If Your Illness Makes Laundry a Struggle, These 15 Memes Are for You

3. “You would never be able to tell that my brain is falling out of my skull or that I have chronic pain amongst other issues.” – Sarah T.

woman working on car More