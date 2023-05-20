19 Stupidly Entitled Neighbors That Would Have Me Moving Out Of My Place Soooo Fast

Recommended Stories
- BuzzFeed
These 14 Photos Are Proof That Basically Nothing Ages Well
"Frank Ocean's Coachella set will be one for the books!!!"
- Ukrayinska Pravda
My work won't end with victory: reintegration comes next – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief
Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, believes that after victory, Ukraine will face many years reintegrating the temporarily occupied territories which have spent nine years engulfed in Russian propaganda [Crimea and the Donetsk and Luhansk "People's Republics"].
- Reuters
US FDA panel votes against approval of Intercept fatty liver drug, cites safety issues
The panel of outside experts voted 15-to-1 against the approval for obeticholic acid (OCA) based on surrogate biomarker data suggesting it was likely to benefit patients with NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) and fibrosis, or scarring, of the liver. The panel by a wide 12-to-2 margin voted that the benefits of Intercept's drug did not outweigh the risks in NASH patients with fibrosis based on current data. Responding to the FDA decision Intercept CEO Jerry Durso said in a statement, "We are disappointed in the outcome of today’s meeting."
- SheKnows
A Member of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Security Further Details Their 'Erratic' Car Chase
When news of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s “near catastrophic car chase” hit the headlines yesterday, the internet had all kinds of reactions. After all, it’s not the first time these two have been polarizing. While some sympathized with the couple, and acknowledged the eerie similarities between the chase and Princess Diana‘s tragic passing, not […]
- BuzzFeed
As A Samoan Woman, I Am Obsessed With This Comic Book Artist Creating More Authentic Portrayals Of Marvel's Pacific Islander Characters
"If Marvel wasn't gonna showcase PI characters and creators, I’ll do it myself."
- The New Voice of Ukraine
Crimea may undergo "friendly militarization" after liberation from Russians, Zelenskyy administration says
The Crimean peninsula should undergo "friendly militarization" after its liberation from Russian occupation, Tamila Tasheva, the presidential representative in occupied Crimea, said at Remembering History — Returning Territory in Kyiv, news agency Ukrinform reported on May 18.
- Associated Press
FBI broke rules in scouring foreign intelligence on Jan. 6 riot, racial justice protests, court says
FBI officials repeatedly violated their own standards when they searched a vast repository of foreign intelligence for information related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and racial justice protests in 2020, according to a heavily blacked-out court order released Friday. FBI officials said the thousands of violations, which also include improper searches of donors to a congressional campaign, predated a series of corrective measures that started in the summer of 2021 and continued last year. The violations were detailed in a secret court order issued last year by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which has legal oversight of the U.S. government's spy powers.
- The Telegraph
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Cannes, review: A shabby counterfeit of priceless treasure
Bringing back Indiana Jones in the 2020s is a potentially risky business. When your hero is trafficking in pillaged artefacts, can he really claim they belong in a museum any more? Shouldn’t he be returning the golden idol to its Peruvian tomb, before slotting the poison darts back in their silos and heaving the boulder back up its launch ramp?
- BuzzFeed
Did You Experience Reverse Culture Shock Coming Home After Being Gone For A Long Time?
I want to hear from you!
- Robb Report
No, You Shouldn’t Buy That Vintage Bronco—Here’s Why
Doug DeMuro, automotive personality and founder of Cars & Bids, explains the pitfalls of owning the classic model you think you want.
- Footwear News
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2023 Launch Party
Martha Stewart, Megan Fox, Kim Petras and more stars aligned for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party.
- SmartAsset
Is It Even Possible to Say I Do to My Partner Without Saying I Do to Wedding Debt, too?
It may be impossible to buy love, but a fantastic wedding is easier had if you can pay for the basics. Unfortunately, rising costs of venues, food and other expenses mean couples might have challenges planning a wedding that meets … Continue reading → The post How to Save to Pay for Your Wedding appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
- MoneyWise
‘I do actually work’: This 21-year-old TikToker star was harassed to tears after buying a house with no mortgage — how to save for a home if you're not a millionaire influencer
If you can’t afford an all-cash offer, save up for a down payment instead.
- BuzzFeed
Tell Me About A Pregnancy "Rule" That You Decided Not To Follow When You Were Expecting
From no raw fish to no soaking in hot tubs, pregnancy is chock full of guidelines.
- The Telegraph
Airline K9 Jets that lets owners take pets into cabin sells out at launch
For years, flying alongside one's pets has been a wish of many owners forced to wave goodbye as their pooches are sent off to the plane's hold.
- CinemaBlend
'Yellowstone's' Hassie Harrison Rocked Heart-Shaped Halter Top Fangirling For Co-Stars Ryan Bingham And Luke Grimes
Even though the future of "Yellowstone" is currently up in the air, thanks to reports of behind-the-scenes conflicts over scheduling, at least some members of its ensemble cast have found ways to stay close to one another while doing what they love. Hassie Harrison, for instance, was recently confirmed to be in an official relationship with her on-screen love interest Ryan Bingham, and the actress spent part of the weekend cheering on not just her musician beau, but also their co-star Luke Grimes, as they both performed during this year’s Stagecoach festival.
- TheStreet.com
Here's Why Walmart, Target, and Kroger Should Drop Self-Checkout
It's easy to see why retailers want self-checkout, but there is one major reason why they should consider getting rid of it.
- TODAY
Martha Stewart shares how her dating life has changed since her saucy SI Swimsuit cover
Martha Stewart explains how some potential suitors have contacted her after her Sports Ilustrated Swimsuit Issue cover was revealed.
- CNN
Man who drove off cliff says he was pulling over to check tire pressure; wife claims he drove off purposefully, San Francisco Chronicle reports, citing court documents
A California man accused of purposefully driving himself, his wife and two children off a cliff on a coastal highway told police he pulled off to the side of the road to check on the car’s tire pressure, according to court documents exclusively obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle.
- Associated Press Videos
Martha Stewart, Kim Petras are SI swimsuit models
Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition cover models Martha Stewart and Kim Petras spoke about breaking barriers at the magazine's launch event in New York. (May 18)